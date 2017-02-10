10 Tuesday AM Reads

Well, that was fast. Gonna have to change that expression to “Out like Flynn.” At least you’ll heart our morning train reads:

• Mid-life crisis looms for endangered research analysts (Financial Times) see also Traders are out, computer engineers are in (MIT Technology Review)

• How Investors Underestimate How Long They’ll Live in Retirement (The Experts) see also The Biggest Surprises in Retirement (Wall Street Journal)

• Want to Make a Lie Seem True? Say It Again. And Again. And Again (Wired)

• Winners of the 2017 World Press Photo Contest (The Atlantic)

• Love Is Like Cocaine: From ecstasy to withdrawal, the lover resembles an addict. (Nautilus) see also Four financial ways to say “I love you” (Fidelity)

What are you doing for Valentines Day?

