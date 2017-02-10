10 Tuesday AM Reads

My two-fer-Tuesday morning train reads:
• Active Managers Should Love Passive Investing-It Makes Them Better! (Alpha Architect) see also Why the stock market has climbed to record highs despite Trump uncertainty (LA Times)
• How Sam Brownback’s Kansas Tax-Cut Experiment Went Wrong (The Atlantic)
• How to Keep Up With the Podcasts: Don’t (Bloomberg Businessweek)
• Data point of the day: YouTube Tops 1 Billion Hours of Video a Day, on Pace to Eclipse TV (Wall Street Journal)
• Inside Trump’s Secret Dinner: A Side of the President You Don’t Ever See (Independent Journal Review)
What are you reading?
