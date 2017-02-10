10 Wednesday AM Reads

Welcome to February! My 4:30 am really early morning train reads:

• This Woman Is Turning Around Pimco (Bloomberg)

• A Trump-Era Guide to Ignoring All That Noise (Bloomberg View)

• Don’t Bet on the Active Manager Revival (Asset Class Trading) but see The Case For Active Management (Medium)

• The psychology of why 94 deaths from terrorism are scarier than 301,797 deaths from guns (Quartz)

• Inside the brilliant football mind of Belichick (Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

What are you reading?

