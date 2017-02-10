10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• The Donald Trump of IPOs: Snapchat’s offer to investors is brazen, disrespectful of norms, and powered by low-information consumers (Slate) see also “Sexy” companies like Snap tend to be bad investments (FT Alphaville)
• Lifelong Learning Is Good for Your Health, Your Wallet, and Your Social Life (Harvard Business Review)
• Millennials across the rich world are failing to vote (The Economist)
• How a U.S. team uses Facebook, guerrilla marketing to peel off potential ISIS recruits (Washington Post)
• The Super Bowl Wasn’t Really Like The Election (FiveThirtyEight)

