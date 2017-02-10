10 Wednesday AM Reads

My mid-week morning train reads:

• Trump Puts U.S. Valuation Premium at Risk (Bloomberg Gadfly) see also Should Stocks Be Worth More Now Than They Used To Be? (Irrelevant Investor)

• How Amazon Is Infiltrating The Physical World (Fast Company)

• Apple: The Greatest Cash Machine in History? (Musings on Markets)

• The Delusion That Trump Is “Good for Business” (Slate) see also Donald Trump’s love of manufacturing is misguided (Financial Times)

• The Secret History of the LaCroix Label (Bon Appetit)