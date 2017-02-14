Apple Makes New All Time Highs

Amazing how $AAPL can sneak up on you when you are not paying attention; and as I discuss with NYU Stern’s Scott Galloway (MIB Feb 25) the stock remains relatively inexpensive.

 

click for ginormous graphicscreen-shot-2017-02-14-at-5-28-38-am
Source: Wall Street Journal

 

