Some MIB background (Danny Kahneman Interview)

A little inside baseball about how the Masters in Business podcasts are put together:

We do a lot of research into each individual guest, including their biographical background, their full professional curriculum vitae, CV, published work, books, etc. (Michael Batnick is a huge help with these). When all of that raw research finished, it has to be organized into 5 segments of 7 minutes, 8, 6 11 and open-ended.

Rather than merely reading a list of questions, I want to engage in a conversation. But there are always specific issues I do not want to forget, so our research operates as a loose guide to major points I don’t want to forget.

Unlike the bodies of the interviews, the podcast intros are pretty spontaneous and free-flowing. The goal is to keep them about two to three minutes. Every now and again, I go off the rails, way too long. This intro to my Danny Kahneman interview (here) is a perfect example.

At 5:28, its way too long — thats why we didn’t use it — but it’s a lovely story about Danny, so I thought it was worth sharing.