Corporate Inequality is evident in U.S. stock returns

From David Wilson:

Inequality has been a fixture for U.S. stock investors over the decades, if research by Arizona State University Professor Hendrik Bessembinder is any guide. Twenty percent of the wealth that equities generated between July 1926 and December 2015 came from only 14 of about 26,000 shares, according to his calculations. Bessembinder provided the data in a study published last month on the Social Science Research Network, an online repository.