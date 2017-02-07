Federal Aid as a Percentage State General Revenue

I did not know the political term “Red State” was a reference to their degree of Federal indebtedness!
click for ginormous graphic
Which States Rely the Most on Federal Aid?
Source: Tax Foundation
Man, those Red states are really red!
