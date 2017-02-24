10 Friday AM Reads

My end of week
train beach reads:
• Understanding the Trump Rally (Bloomberg View)
• 2017 Outsourced-Chief Investment Officer Survey (CIO)
• America Needs a New Milton Friedman (Bloomberg View) see also Economists in Denial (Project Syndicate)
• Paris attempts to lure business from London with new skyscrapers (Financial Times)
• Your Biggest Online Security Risk Is You: How to guard against scams that fool you into sharing personal data (Wall Street Journal)
• Politics Could Put the Reliability of Future Elections at Risk (Technology Review)
• America’s Rowdy Town Halls: More Organic Than Organized (Wall Street Journal) see also Massive wave of town hall protests ruining GOP’s week, explained (Vox)
• The Age of Rudeness: As the social contract frays, what does it mean to be polite? (New York Times Magazine)
• Be Distracted (Medium) see also You’re not imagining it: The Trump media vortex has gotten worse since the election (Quartz)
• Zealandia: Is there an eighth continent under New Zealand? (BBC)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Columbia University’s Jeffrey Sachs, author of numerous NYT bestsellers, most recently, Building the New American Economy: Smart, Fair, and Sustainable.
A History of Better Downsides Compared to Other Asset Classes
Source: Context
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!