Last Call! RWM is Coming to Texas!

The weather has been unseasonably mild in NY — 70 degrees in February? Regardless, we are getting out of dodge and heading to Texas!

The week of March 26th, we will be in Houston, Austin (next time we will be in Dallas!). Accompanying me will be Ben Carlson and Kris Venne (checking off all three body types).

We will be visiting the Lone Star State to see clients (and prospective clients), meet with the folks at DFA, and enjoy as much barbecue as we can. We will also be making a short market/economic/investing presentation (seats are limited; sign up soon).

We did a few road trips in 2016 Portland, Miami, Seattle, D.C., Toronto, L.A., etc. They are always fun, and we learn as much from investors about their issues and sentiment as they may learn from us about process and structure.

To those of you who may be familiar with our investing philosophy but want to learn how we actually manage assets, please contact us. This visit presents an opportunity to have a more in depth and personal conversation. If you are interested in meeting with us, hearing our views on the markets, or simply discussing your own personal financial planning, give us an email or call. (We are down to our last few slots – going fast!)

Send email to Info -at- RitholtzWealth -dot- com, with the subject line “Texas!” Be sure to let us know what city you live nearest to.

Or call 212-455-9122 and ask for Erika.