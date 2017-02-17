LJ: And Your Bird Can Sing

Lawrence Juber is one of my favorite guitarists (MIB Interview here; a few songs we recorded here).

He was Paul McCartney’s guitarist in the Wings era, and plays a killer acoustic. He is known as one of the masters of alternative tunings; I think he is one of the most talented players today.

One of the things he does uniquely well are his solo arrangements of Beatles songs. They are both familiar and different, as he plays lead, rhythm and vocal melody at the same time. No recording tricks or overdubs, just brilliant playing.

I really like them. This new one is his third (order yours here).

All of his solo work is terrific, but the three acoustic Beatles and the One Wing acoustic Wings albums are my favorites. (He plays at Beatlefest in Jersey City is March 3-5).

~~~

