MiB: Danny Kahneman

In this week’s best of “Masters in Business” podcast, we revisit out earlier chat with Danny Kahneman, professor of behavioral & cognitive psychology, and winner of the 2002 Nobel Price for economics. He is also the author of the highly regarded Thinking Fast & Slow.

You may have missed this over the summer, o we are rerunning it this weekend. In a wide-ranging discussion, Kahneman discusses how he met Amos Tversky, who became his his long time research partner. He describes how “we” won the Nobel Prize, referring to his sharing of the prize with Tversky, who died prior to the Nobel Prize win.

Hearing Kahneman now after reading Michael Lewis’ The Undoing Project: A Friendship That Changed Our Minds changes the context dramatically. If you have not heard either of these podcasts, you should listen to the MIB with Michael Lewis first (its short), then check out the Kahneman discussion.

You can hear the full interview, including the podcast extras, by downloading the podcast at iTunes, SoundCloud or Bloomberg. All of our earlier podcasts are at iTunes, Soundcloud and Bloomberg. (The show broadcasts all weekend on Bloomberg radio and SiriuxXM, at Friday at 9pm, Saturdays at 10am, 6pm, and 11pm, and Sundays at 3am).

Next week (2/17/17), we sit down with Professor Jeffrey Sachs, economist and director at the earth institute at Columbia University, and author of multiple NYT bestsellers such as The End of Poverty, Common Wealth, and The Price of Civilization. His new book is called Building the New American Economy: Smart, Fair, and Sustainable.