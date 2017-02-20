10 President’s Day Reads

My morning beach reads:
• What Could Stop Vanguard From World Domination? (Wealth of Common Sense)
• Of Pessimism and Pride (Fortune Financial)
• Will ETFs Destroy Factor Investing? Nope. (Alpha Architect)
• Swedroe: Investors Respond To Feedback (ETF.com)
• Getting Rich vs. Staying Rich (Collaborative Fund)
• How being wrong can help us get it right (TimHarford)
• How A Rural Mississippi Town Created A New Local Economy To Rebuild Its Main Street (FastCo Exist)
• During World War II, the U.S. Saw Italian-Americans as a Threat to Homeland Security (Smithsonian) see also At former Japanese internment camp Manzanar, a history lesson for Trump’s extreme vetting (Newsweek)
• ‘Fuck’-ing Around (New York Review of Books)
• How to keep cool without costing the Earth (The Economist)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital, and author of The Most Important Thing: Uncommon Sense for the Thoughtful Investor.
Vanguard Group’s assets under management
Source: Wall Street Journal
