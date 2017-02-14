What happens when two monkeys are paid unequally? Fairness, reciprocity, empathy, cooperation — caring about the well-being of others seems like a very human trait. But Frans de Waal shares some surprising videos of behavioral tests, on primates and other mammals, that show how many of these moral traits all of us share.



Moral behavior in animals



Source: TED

What happens when you pay two monkeys unequally? Watch what happens.

(Excerpt from Frans de Waal’s TED Talk)

