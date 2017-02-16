PTSD: President Trump Stress Disorder

President Trump News Conference President Trump held a news conference to announce Alexander Acosta as his new labor secretary nominee following Andrew Puzder’s decision to withdraw from the process. Before taking questions, the president spoke at length about topics such as the first few weeks of his administration, jobs, his Supreme Court nominee, military spending, the margin of his Electoral College victory, and his proposal to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. He said he would introduce a new executive order the following week that would “comprehensively protect our country.”

He also criticized the media, saying “the level of dishonesty” in the press “is out of control.” Question topics included Michael Flynn’s resignation as national security adviser, leaks within his administration of classified information, and reported contacts between his advisers and Russia, which he called “fake news.”

Several times, he brought up his presidential contest with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton