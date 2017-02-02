Consumers of media: You are doing it all wrong.

Since the election, your personal filter bubble has been a big topic of conversation. Media sources consumed by both the coastal elite and fly-over-country Americans were each shown to suffer from full-blown confirmation bias, with some selective perception and retention thrown in for good measure.

To solve this bias problem, Wired magazine suggests using tech to re-engineer your media diet. You can try an app called Discors or the Chrome browser extension EscapeYourBubble to help you better understand and accept others. They also recommend some podcasts listening: the Ricochet network for liberals and “Keepin’ it 1600” for conservatives.

These well-intentioned suggestions at counter-balancing are fine, but miss the point. Bias is but one of many forms of cognitive error that investors make.

Investors who are consumers of news — and if you are reading this, that means you — should be more circumspect when it comes to their media diets. The post-election emphasis on left versus right is the wrong focus, a remnant of this odd political year. People who risk capital in the markets should instead be thinking about things such as useful versus time-wasting, insightful versus filler, signal versus noise, quality versus quantity.

Note that I am not referring to “alternative facts,” or other such fictions. Instead, I refer to the quality of what you are reading. It is far too glib to say that experts know nothing or that everything on the internet is wrong. If only we could ignore the experts, and assume there is no nuance in the world.

Instead, investors should be more assertive in managing their media consumption. Here are three simple steps that will help you re-engineer your media diet: