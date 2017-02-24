Swedroe’s Lessons for 2016

February 24, 2017 9:00am by

Larry Swedroe is director of research for the BAM ALLIANCE. The following was his take on what we learned last year.

 

Lessons for 2016

Lesson 1: Active Management Is a Loser’s Game

Lesson 2: So Much of Returns Come in Very Short and Unpredictable Bursts

Lesson 3: Events Occur That No One Predicted

Lesson 4: Ignore All Forecasts; All Crystal Balls Are Cloudy

Lesson 5: Even With A Clear Crystal Ball …

Lesson 6: Last Year’s Winners Are Just As Likely To Be This Year’s Dogs

Lesson 7: “Sell in May and Go Away” Is the Financial Equivalent of Astrology

Lesson 8: Hedge Funds Are Not Investment Vehicles, They Are Compensation Schemes

Lesson 9: Don’t Let Your Political Views Influence Your Investment Decisions

 

Go read the entire thing here.
 

Source:
Lessons from 2016
Larry Swedroe
BAM, 2/2/2017

Lessons from 2016

Read this next.

Posted Under