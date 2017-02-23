10 Thursday AM Reads

The sea was angry that day. Let our morning
train beach reads cheer you up:
• “You Have to Stop” Renaissance Technologies Exec Tells Boss About Trump Support (Wall Street Journal)
• Passive investing is winning despite the fog of war (Monevator)
• Grantham: ‘Twas capitalism that killed capitalism (MacroBusiness) see also GMO Quarterly Letter 4Q 2016 (GMO)
• Multiple Points of View (Collaborative Fund)
• Transforming Your Basic Advantage into a Basic Disadvantage (A Wealth of Common Sense)
• Why Apple Should Buy Netflix…Again! (Om)
• Red state rural America is acting on climate change – without calling it climate change (The Conversation)
• Use of weaponized drones by ISIS spurs terrorism fears (Washington Post)
• Trump has a problem: Americans increasingly think he’s incompetent (Business Insider) see also Trump approval hits new low (The Hill)
• U.S. life expectancy will soon be on par with Mexico’s and the Czech Republic’s (Washington Post)
What are you reading?
U.S. Solar Surged 95% to Become Largest Source of New Energy
Source: Bloomberg
