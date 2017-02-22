A Treasure Trove of Planets

This is wild from NASA: Seven Earth-sized planets have been observed by NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope around a tiny, nearby, ultra-cool dwarf star called TRAPPIST-1. Three of these planets are firmly in the habitable zone.

Over 21 days, NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope measured the drop in light as each planet passed in front of the star. Spitzer was able to identify a total of seven rocky worlds, including three in the habitable zone, where liquid water might be found.

 

Largest Batch of Earth-Size, Habitable-Zone Planets Around Single Star
Source: NASA

 

 

 

