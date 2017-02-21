10 Tuesday AM Reads

Start the holiday shortened week right with our two-fer Tuesday morning pre-snorkel reads:
• Vanguard Reaches $4 Trillion for First Time (Wall Street Journal) see also Vanguard and Amazon (Medium)
• Who Are the Richest of the Rich? (New York Times)
• Investors Look Past Headlines as Bull Market Roars Ahead (Dealbook) see also White House Chaos Doesn’t Bother the Stock Market (Bloomberg)
• Americans just experienced their biggest spike in stress in a decade (Quartz)
• Hedge Funds’ Next Big Short: US Malls (ValueWalk) see also Why Data Nerds Struggle to Gain Power at Hedge Funds (Bloomberg)
• A Back-Channel Plan for Ukraine and Russia, Courtesy of Trump Associates (New York Times) see also Trump’s Former Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort Thrust Back Into Focus (Wall Street Journal)
• CRISPR pioneer muses about long journey from China to pinnacle of American science (Washington Post)
• Donald Trump’s Alternative-Reality Press Conference (New Yorker) see also Journalists, Battered and Groggy, Find a Renewed Sense of Mission (New York Times)
• The Coffee Shaman: Meet the man responsible for third-wave coffee—and the Frappuccino. (Lucky Peach)
• The other Andromeda galaxy (Syfy Wire)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Howard Marks of Oaktree Capital, and author of The Most Important Thing: Uncommon Sense for the Thoughtful Investor.
Central Banks and Exchange Rates
Source: Bloomberg
