10 Wednesday AM Reads

My morning
train beach reads:
• Two-Thirds of Americans Aren’t Putting Money in Their 401(k) (Bloomberg)
• How Uber got into this human resources mess (Re/Code) see also Reflecting on one very, very strange year at Uber (Susan J Fowler)
• It’s Been 31 Years Since the Last Tax Overhaul. Here’s Why. (Bloomberg View)
• Where the World’s Wealthiest Invest Their Billions (New York Times)
• Anatomy of a Bull Market (Newfound Research)
• Trump Team Fosters Fears He’ll Adopt Alternative Economic Facts (Bloomberg) see also The Trump White House is already cooking the books (Washington Post)
• Meet the Macedonian Teens Who Mastered Fake News and Corrupted the US Election (Wired)
• Venice Fights Back: The world’s most beautiful city has never been more threatened. But a passionate movement of locals is determined to keep it alive. (City Lab)
• ISIS is going broke (New York Post)
• A 7-year-old girl asked Google for a job and got a personal response from CEO Sundar Pichai (Business Insider)
What are you reading?
Source: Washington Post
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!