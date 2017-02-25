10 Weekend Reads

The weekend is here! Pour yourself a mug of Danish Blend coffee, grab a seat in the sun, and get ready for our longer form weekend reads:

• End of a golden age: Unprecedented growth marked the era from 1948 to 1973. It can never be repeated. Why? (Aeon)

• Warren Buffett’s Best Investment (Gates Notes)

• A Smoother Path to Outperformance with Multi-Factor Smart Beta Investing (Research Affiliates)

• Mars Madness: The DIY explorers who dream of a 35-million-mile trek (California Sunday)

• Why Facts Don’t Change Our Minds (New Yorker)

• The True Story of the Comey Letter Debacle (Vanity Fair)

• The American Climbing the Ranks of ISIS (The Atlantic)

• Who Is Guy Fieri? (Vice)

• Meet Shohei Otani, the next Babe Ruth (Sportsnet)

• The jellyfish are coming. Brace yourself for goomageddon (The Correspondent)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Columbia University’s Jeffrey Sachs, author of numerous NYT bestsellers, most recently, Building the New American Economy: Smart, Fair, and Sustainable.

Who’s Sucking Up All the World’s Safest Bonds?



Source: Wall Street Journal

