10 Friday AM Reads

Heckuva a week! Finish strong with our morning train reads:

• How the baby boomers destroyed everything (Boston Globe) see also The Worst Generation Or, how I learned to stop worrying and hate the Boomers (Esquire)

• Thou Shalt Not Buy Biblically Responsible ETFs (Bloomberg View)

• When Bankers Started Playing With Other People’s Money (The Atlantic)

• Roboticists say Boston Dynamic’s new nightmare robot is unlike anything ever seen before (Recode)

• Your Brain as Laboratory: The Science of Meditation (Scientific American)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Professor Scott Galloway (his return appearance!) of NYU Stern School of Business

