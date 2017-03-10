10 Friday AM Reads

Happy St. Patrick’s Day – the original immigrants’ holiday! Enjoy our emerald green morning train reads:

• Forget Miles per Gallon! The Case for Switching to Gallons per Mile (KQED)

• Pioneers, Drivers, Integrators, and Guardians (HBR)

• If Your iPhone is Stolen, These Guys May Try to iPhish You (Krebs on Security) see also American citizens: U.S. border agents can search your cellphone (NBC News)

• Space Sex Is Serious Business: We’ve done almost no research into this area, but it’s key to living on Mars. (FiveThirtyEight)

• Richard Simmons’s Disappearing Act Inspires a Hit Podcast (New York Times)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Yuval Noah Harari, author of Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind, and Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow.

