10 Friday AM Reads

Unofficially, today is (my) last day of Winter; officially, its the last day of the workweek. Finish both strong with our filibuster-proof morning train reads:

• Inside Costco: The Magic in the Warehouse (Fortune) see also Amazon, the world’s most remarkable firm, is just getting started (The Economist)

• Why I Invest (RRE Ventures Perspectives)

• A Lithuanian phisher tricked two big US tech companies into wiring him $100 million (The Verge)

• We think technology can solve the world’s problems, but it can’t even stop robocalling (Recode)

• Who shares the story, not who reports the news, is what counts for casual readers (Quartz) see also Does the public believe in government statistics? It depends (YouGov)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Derek Thompson of The Atlantic, author of Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction.

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!