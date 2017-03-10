10 Monday AM Reads

Back to work with our post daylight savings, pre-blizzard morning train reads:

• Looking Beyond The Election (CIO)

• Investing When No One Really Knows What to Do (Wealth of Common Sense)

• Trump’s budget director claims Obama was ‘manipulating’ jobs data (CNN) see also 19 times Trump called jobs numbers ‘fake’ before they made him look good (Wonkblog)

• Avalanche of hate (Statistical Ideas)

• If we assume global warming is a hoax, what should we expect to see? (Syfy Wire)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Simon Lack of SL Advisors, former JP Morgan hedge fund seeder, and author of The Hedge Fund Mirage: The Illusion of Big Money and Why It’s Too Good to Be True.

