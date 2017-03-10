10 Monday AM Reads

At long last, the Vernal equinox is here, and that means its Spring! Celebrate with our morning train reads:

• This is now what happens when you try to post fake news on Facebook (Quartz)

• How water swaps help the West manage a precious resource (Christian Science Monitor)

• What if Sociologists Had as Much Influence as Economists? (The Upshot)

• Russian elite invested nearly $100 million in Trump buildings, records show (Reuters) see also 100 days of Trump claims (Washington Post)

• What’s Attacking the Web? A Security Camera in a Colorado Laundromat: Computer viruses harness webcams, thermostats and other connected devices (Wall Street Journal)

Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Yuval Noah Harari, author of “Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind,” and “Homo Deus: A Brief History of Tomorrow.”

