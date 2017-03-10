10 Monday AM Reads

Deep from the Heart of Texas: Our Austin sourced morning reads:

• How Sears CEO Lampert cashes in as stores cash out (USA Today)

• The reason Hollywood’s studio leadership is in flux: The business model is changing (LA Times)

• The Dow’s tumultuous 120-year history, in one chart (MarketWatch)

• There are 2.4 billion robo-calls every month. The FCC wants to help block them. (Washington Post)

• One Nation, Under Fox: 18 Hours With a Network That Shapes America (New York Times)

