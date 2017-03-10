10 Monday AM Reads

Deep from the Heart of Texas: Our Austin sourced morning reads:
• How Sears CEO Lampert cashes in as stores cash out (USA Today)
• The reason Hollywood’s studio leadership is in flux: The business model is changing (LA Times)
• The Dow’s tumultuous 120-year history, in one chart (MarketWatch)
• There are 2.4 billion robo-calls every month. The FCC wants to help block them. (Washington Post)
• One Nation, Under Fox: 18 Hours With a Network That Shapes America (New York Times)
Be sure to check out our Masters in Business interview this weekend with Derek Thompson of The Atlantic, author of Hit Makers: The Science of Popularity in an Age of Distraction.
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!