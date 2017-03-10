10 Thursday AM Reads

Our FOMC-free 25 basis point morning train reads:
• IPOs Used To Pull In Investors (ETF)
• The Entrepreneur with the $100 Million Plan to Link Brains to Computers (MIT Technology Review)
• Intel, Mobileye, and Smiling Curves (Stratechery) see also How Microsoft built its Slack competitor (The Verge)
• A Conversation with Apple store creator Ron Johnson on (Recode)
• Schwarzenegger for Senate? California GOP circles are buzzing about the prospect of the Governator serving in Donald Trump’s Washington. (Politico)
What are you reading?
