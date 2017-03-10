10 Thursday AM Reads

Oh, Snap! Our post rally morning train reads:
• Conscious consumerism is a lie. Here’s a better way to help save the world (Quartz)
• Disclosure is a very poor substitute for “best interest.” (Teachable Moment)
• Trump’s Russian connections: Donald Trump’s ties to Russia are a mix of bling, business and bluster spanning 30 years (Financial Times)
• Home Runs Are No Longer Paying the Bills (Wall Street Journal)
• ‘Gary from Chicago,’ the Oscars’ best meme, didn’t ask for your attention (Washington Post)
What are you reading?
