10 Thursday AM Reads

Got Trumpcare? No? Well, we’ll always have our morning train reads:

• Two Wise Men: Stories for Children Inspired by Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger (Safalniveshak)

• Marks: Is Being Good the Secret to Being Great? (Morningstar)

• Google’s “One True Answer” problem — when featured snippets go bad (Search Engine Land) see also Google’s Featured Snippets Are Worse Than Fake News (The Outline)

• Timeline: Russia and President Trump (Moyers & Co)

• How Anti-Science Forces Thrive On Facebook (Buzzfeed)

What are you reading?

