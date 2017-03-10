10 Tuesday AM Reads

March 28, 2017 8:30am by

My Texas-based taco Tuesday morning reads:

• Jonathan Portes recommends the best things to read on Brexit (Fivebooks)
• Bull Or Bear: Should Investors Still Care? (Barron’s) but see What are the 7 signs of a bear market? (USA Today)
• Will The Rise of Factors Kill Factor Investors? (Irrelevant Investor)
• Silicon Valley’s Quest to Live Forever (New Yorkersee also Want to live past 100? These centenarians share their secrets (PBS)
• Is your commute worth the pain? The real cost of getting to work (Financial Times)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

 

Read this next.

Posted Under