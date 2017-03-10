10 Tuesday AM Reads

My Texas-based taco Tuesday morning reads:

• Jonathan Portes recommends the best things to read on Brexit (Fivebooks)

• Bull Or Bear: Should Investors Still Care? (Barron’s) but see What are the 7 signs of a bear market? (USA Today)

• Will The Rise of Factors Kill Factor Investors? (Irrelevant Investor)

• Silicon Valley’s Quest to Live Forever (New Yorker) see also Want to live past 100? These centenarians share their secrets (PBS)

• Is your commute worth the pain? The real cost of getting to work (Financial Times)