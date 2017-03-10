10 Tuesday AM Reads

Welcome to our Taco Tuesday Two-fer morning train reads:
• The Golden Age of Hedge Funds (CFA Institute) see also How a $26 Billion Hedge Fund Lures the Beautiful Minds (Bloomberg)
• A Guide to Reading for Investors (Safal Niveshak)
• These are the 10 breakthrough technologies you need to know about right now (MIT Technology Review)
• Netflix Preps Reality TV Push: Rivals “Should Be Scared Out of Their Minds” (Hollywood Reporter) see also Netflix is releasing a stand-up comedy special each week for the rest of 2017 (The Verge)
• China Premier Pledges: ‘We Will Make Our Skies Blue Again’ (US News) but see Photos reveal how polluted the U.S. was before EPA was founded (Green Car Reports)
What are you reading?
Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!