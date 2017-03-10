10 Wednesday AM Reads

We didn’t get the foot plus that was feared (on the North Shore of Long Island, we were hit with two thirds of that) but it was still a mess. Our post-blizzard morning train reads:

• The Corporate Welfare ETF: a new twist on the vice/not vice idea (CityWire)

• The Ghost Bosses: Private-equity firms have been rapidly buying and selling off companies for decades, and workers in Lancaster, Ohio, are living with the consequences. (The Atlantic)

• Apple store creator Ron Johnson: “What I love is creating. I created the Apple stores, I helped reinvent Target. My strength is imagining.” (Recode)

• This Article Won’t Change Your Mind: The facts on why facts alone can’t fight false beliefs (The Atlantic)

• Trump’s Defense Secretary Cites Climate Change as National Security Challenge (ProPublica)

What are you reading?

