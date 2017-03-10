10 Wednesday AM Reads

My morning train reads:

• Las Vegas Made the World’s Worst Stadium Deal and All It Got Was the Lousy Raiders (Slate)

• HFT as an insight into where fintech is going (FT Alphaville)

• Instagram Killed the Retail Store (Bloomberg Businessweek)

• Selling What They Preach: From Amazon to Apple, from Starbucks to upscale hotel chains, brands are making claims not just about what people should buy, but about what people should be. (The Atlantic)

• Twilight of the Rock Gods (Wall Street Journal) see also Before and After Chuck Berry (New York Times)