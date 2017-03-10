10 Wednesday AM Reads

March 8, 2017 7:46am by

Our morning train reads are just as effective as an Obamacare replacement as anything else we’ve seen:

• When America Was Most Innovative, and Why (Harvard Business Review)
• Greyballing: The Uber Conflation (Stratechery)
• The Scars of the Great Recession: Visualizing the Crisis Across America (Of Dollars and Data)
• The CIA’s No Good, Very Bad, Totally Awful Tuesday (Lawfare)
• These strawberries aren’t red. Seriously. They aren’t. (Syfy Wire)

What are you reading?

Continues here

Want to receive our daily reads in your inbox? Sign up here!

Read this next.

Posted Under