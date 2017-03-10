10 Wednesday AM Reads

Our morning train reads are just as effective as an Obamacare replacement as anything else we’ve seen:
• When America Was Most Innovative, and Why (Harvard Business Review)
• Greyballing: The Uber Conflation (Stratechery)
• The Scars of the Great Recession: Visualizing the Crisis Across America (Of Dollars and Data)
• The CIA’s No Good, Very Bad, Totally Awful Tuesday (Lawfare)
• These strawberries aren’t red. Seriously. They aren’t. (Syfy Wire)
What are you reading?
