10 Wednesday AM Reads

My midweek morning train reads:

• Warning: The US Stock Market is an Anomaly (Alpha Architect) see also There’s Always a Bull Market in Fearmongering (Bloomberg View)
• High-Frequency Traders Fall on Hard Times (Wall Street Journal)
• Why So Many Overestimate Their Technical Analysis Skills (Price Action Lab) see also Capturing Mean Reversion Via Momentum (EconomPic)
• Will Hollywood Writers Go on Strike? The Tricky Economics of “Peak TV” (Hollywood Reporter)
• The secret to happiness? Stop trying to be happy. (Maclean’s)

What are you reading?

