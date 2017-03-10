Last of the 6 Speed manuals: 2014 BMW M6

Row your own: If you grew up appreciating high performance automobiles, you were interested in elements like handling, speed, styling, horsepower — and a proper 3 pedal car that allowed you to shift your own gears.

Alas, like so many other things, software can do it more precisely and faster than a human can. On a track, “Manumatics” (Tiptronic, Sportronic, etc.) — the automatic transmissions with the paddle shifters and no clutch pedal — are faster, shaving tenths of a second (or more) off of lap times. This is why you can no longer buy a new Ferrari, Lamborghini, or McLaren supercars with a manual transmission.

There are still a few “old school” manufacturers that understand the joy of a manual 6 speed: Chevrolet offers the Corvette and Camaro with a stick; Porsche’s 911, Boxster and Cayman can still be ordered manual; BMW’s M cars 1-4 can be had with 3 pedals, and last I checked the 1-, 2-, 3- and 4- series can be had that way. Nissan 370ZX (and sister Infiniti Q); Audi A3, A4, A5 (and S variants); Honda’s Civic and Accord Coupe; Toyota Corolla, smaller Nissans and Suburus, as is my Jeep Rubicon are 6 speeds. I am sure I am skipping some.1 But the fact that I can list them like this off of the top of my head tells you it is a dying breed.

And that is a shame: You don’t buy a sports car merely for its theoretical track times, but rather, for the visceral joy of driving. Controlling where in the powerband you decide to shift, how to downshift, mastering the art of Heel-and-toe shifting, are all part of becoming a true driver.

Last year, BMW announced that their (arguably) top of the line 6 Series in the M sports variant would no longer be offered with a manual transmission; so too the M5. (% and 6 series lost the stick a few years earlier).

The M6 is one of my favorite GTs; while the smaller lighter M3 is a blast on the track – a touch slower than a 911 but oh so much more fun — to me, its the M6 that represents the most fun car with all three pedals and 6 forward gears that you can put in your garage. (The photos below show a pretty nice version).

For anyone who grew up shifting their own gears, this is a shame, and represents the end of an era. If you row your own, and want to keep doing so, you best go out and buy one for perpetuity. They won’t be around much longer . . .

Very handsome profile:

Its an M, so the engine is a 4.4-liter BMW M TwinPower Turbo V-8, rated at 560 HP, but dyno measurements put it over 600hp:



Nice wedge shape:

Note the proper 6 speed manual transmission — no floppy paddle shifters here!



Stock photos lack the stick and clutch pedal but show the colors well



Hmmm, body colored brake calibers. Not sure if a different color — red? yellow? — would have been better:



Nice, workman like dashboard – clean and ergonomic:

More photos, after the jump

BMW calls this color “Silverstone Full Merino Leather” – an option that creates an asymmetry across the center console and passenger glovebox:

2 reasonable back seats, with big speakers:

Nice B&O audio:



M6 Grill Badging



Here is what the 2016 version looks like . . .

__________

1. In Europe, it seems half of the cars are manual transmissions, which lacking the bulky weight of an automatic transmission, actually get better gas mileage. That matters where gasoline is $12 gallon