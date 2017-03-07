US Trade Deficits and Surpluses

Very cool Bloomberg graphic looking at trade deficits as a measures of how the U.S. gets the short end of the stick in trade deals.
Makes one wonder what the big deal is with Mexico:
click for full interactive graphic
Source: Bloomberg
