This is a fascinating observation from Torsten Slok:

There are more 26-year olds than any other age group. This wave of echo-boomers will over the coming years get jobs and get married and increase their consumer spending. As they begin to have children we will see another echo in the age-distribution over the coming years, see the first chart below. The bottom line is that even though demographics is moving with glacier speed, it continues to be a very important theme for long-term investors. For an overview of the implications, see the second chart below, which is from my client presentation titled: Demographic trends that matter for investors.