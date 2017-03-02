Bloomberg Billionaires Index

March 2, 2017 6:30am by

This is pretty wild: The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people. (Details about on each profile page). Click through for more specifics.

 

Click to see the full list.
screen-shot-2017-03-02-at-5-29-13-am
Source: Bloomberg

 

Read this next.

Posted Under