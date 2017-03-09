Evidence-Based Investing Conference West June 25-27

Last year, we held the first Evidence-Based Investing Conference. We had been running the Big Picture conference since the financial crisis, but put it on hiatus while we were launching the new firm. When we met the folks from IMN, it was a perfect fit. Thus, the EBI conference in NYC was born.
The first one was outstanding — it was called the best conference of 2016. Several requests were made of us as co-producers — perhaps the biggest being to bring it to the West Coast. So we did! Announcing the West Coast Evidence-Based Investing Conference, June 25-27 2017.
Our keynote speakers include:
JEFFREY GUNDLACH
Founder, Chief Executive Officer
DoubleLine Capital LP
MICHAEL MAUBOUSSIN
Managing Director & Head of Global Financial Strategies
Credit Suisse
ROBERT ARNOTT
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Research Affiliates, LLC
EDUARDO REPETTO
Director, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Chief Investment Officer
Dimensional Fund Advisors
JEFF SHERMAN
CFA, Deputy Chief Investment Officer
DoubleLine Capital LP
DAVID PLECHA
Global Head of Fixed Income
Dimensional Fund Advisors
Thats just the tip of the iceberg — there are many others, including Josh, Ben and Mike and I (see the nearly complete list here).
Sponsors include: S&P Dow Jones Indices, JPMorgan Asset Management, Invesco, FTS Russell, Van Eck and State Street.
If you sign up now, you will qualify for the super-early bird admission — a substantial discount that expires on March 24th. Register for the Evidence-Based Investing Conference here!