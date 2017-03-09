Evidence-Based Investing Conference West June 25-27

Last year, we held the first Evidence-Based Investing Conference. We had been running the Big Picture conference since the financial crisis, but put it on hiatus while we were launching the new firm. When we met the folks from IMN, it was a perfect fit. Thus, the EBI conference in NYC was born.

The first one was outstanding — it was called the best conference of 2016. Several requests were made of us as co-producers — perhaps the biggest being to bring it to the West Coast. So we did! Announcing the West Coast Evidence-Based Investing Conference, June 25-27 2017.

Our keynote speakers include:

JEFFREY GUNDLACH

Founder, Chief Executive Officer

DoubleLine Capital LP MICHAEL MAUBOUSSIN

Managing Director & Head of Global Financial Strategies

Credit Suisse ROBERT ARNOTT

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Research Affiliates, LLC EDUARDO REPETTO

Director, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Co-Chief Investment Officer

Dimensional Fund Advisors JEFF SHERMAN

CFA, Deputy Chief Investment Officer

DoubleLine Capital LP DAVID PLECHA

Global Head of Fixed Income

Dimensional Fund Advisors

Thats just the tip of the iceberg — there are many others, including Josh, Ben and Mike and I (see the nearly complete list here).

Sponsors include: S&P Dow Jones Indices, JPMorgan Asset Management, Invesco, FTS Russell, Van Eck and State Street.

If you sign up now, you will qualify for the super-early bird admission — a substantial discount that expires on March 24th. Register for the Evidence-Based Investing Conference here!