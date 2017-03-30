Good News Goes Unnoticed: Education Edition

This morning, we looked at how bad news often makes headlines, but good news sneaks in unnoticed. Case in point: Educational attainment in the US

More than one-third of the adult population in the United States has a bachelor’s degree or higher marking the first time in decades of data. “The percentage rose to 33.4 percent in 2016, a significant milestone since the Current Population Survey began collecting educational attainment in 1940,” said Kurt Bauman, Chief of the Education and Social Stratification Branch. “In 1940, only 4.6 percent had reached that level of education.”

What other good news have you not noticed?

click for ginormous graphic

Source: Census