Growth in Wealth from 1975 to 2002

From Worldmapper:

Two thirds of the territories in the world have experienced a growth in their wealth from 1975 to 2002. The biggest absolute wealth increase has been in China. Eastern Asia has experienced the largest proportional increases in wealth, averaging a growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of 8% a year.

Unfortunately those territories with the smallest GDPs have, at best, only experienced a very small proportion of worldwide increases in wealth. Although distributions of wealth do change, the map shows wealth growth in places that are already relatively wealthy. The territories with the largest increases in GDP, when taking local prices into account, were China, the United States, Japan, India and Germany.