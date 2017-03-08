Jeff Bezos Interview, RE/Code Conference

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos talks with The Verge’s Walt Mossberg about the “gigantic” potential of artificial intelligence to change everything from shopping to self-driving cars. Bezos also discusses his purchase of the Washington Post in 2013, which he says is transforming from a local to a global institution. He explains why he opposes both Peter Thiel’s campaign against Gawker Media and Donald Trump’s attempts to “freeze or chill” press scrutiny. Plus: Why Bezos’s other company, Blue Origin, is trying to lower the cost of entrepreneurship in space.

Jeff Bezos vs. Peter Thiel and Donald Trump | Jeff Bezos, CEO Amazon | Code Conference 2016



