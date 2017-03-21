John Oliver on the Federal Budget

Donald Trump’s federal budget plan proposes large funding cuts with largely negative consequences. John Oliver examines the troubling priorities of the new administration.
Federal Budget: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Donald Trump’s federal budget plan proposes large funding cuts with largely negative consequences. John Oliver examines the troubling priorities of the new administration.
