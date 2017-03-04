MiB: The Return of Prof Scott Galloway

This week on our Masters in Business radio podcast, we welcome the return of Scott Galloway, Professor of Digital Brand and Marketing at NYU Stern. Galloway founded — and sold — several companies, including Red Envelope and Prophet. In 2010, he created the Digital IQ Index, a global ranking of prestige brands’ digital competence. His current “start up” is L2 digital, whose index tracks brands across 850 data points, including Site & E-Commerce, Digital Marketing, Social Media, and Mobile.

We had a far-reaching conversation, covering everything from technology to retail stores to consumer branding. Galloway also discusses “the four horseman of technology” — Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Google, Snapchat all come under his withering analytical gaze. His insights are provocative and fascinating. He describesAmazon’s Echo/Alexa as the hardware innovation of 2016.

Galloway describes why Millenials are such a talented, inspiring (and occasionally infuriating) generation. He also explains how advertising has become a tax on the poor; the survivability index of all media is the ratio of revenue due to advertising — the less the better.

We discuss Fake News, Bad Tech Acquisitions, why Fitbit is going out of business, how news has been weaponized by the far right, and why “its never been easier to be a Billionaire, but never been harder to become a millionaire.”

