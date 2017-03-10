Miley Cyrus & Ariana Grande: Don’t Dream It’s Over

Don’t Dream It’s Over (Performed by Miley Cyrus & Ariana Grande
Happy Hippie Presents: Backyard Sessions – Don’t Dream It’s Over performed by Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande
Click here to donate: http://happyhippies.org/donate
To launch The Happy Hippie Foundation, Miley created a new Backyard Sessions series and invited special musical guests to perform with her to make these music video collaborations.
Founded by Miley Cyrus, The Happy Hippie Foundation is a nonprofit organization that rallies young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBT youth, and other vulnerable populations.
Click here to find out more: http://happyhippies.org
Watch more of Happy Hippie Presents: the Backyard Sessions here: http://miley.lk/bysplaylist
