Miley Cyrus & Ariana Grande: Don’t Dream It’s Over

Don’t Dream It’s Over (Performed by Miley Cyrus & Ariana Grande



Happy Hippie Presents: Backyard Sessions – Don’t Dream It’s Over performed by Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande

Click here to donate: http://happyhippies.org/donate

To launch The Happy Hippie Foundation, Miley created a new Backyard Sessions series and invited special musical guests to perform with her to make these music video collaborations.

Founded by Miley Cyrus, The Happy Hippie Foundation is a nonprofit organization that rallies young people to fight injustice facing homeless youth, LGBT youth, and other vulnerable populations.

Click here to find out more: http://happyhippies.org

Watch more of Happy Hippie Presents: the Backyard Sessions here: http://miley.lk/bysplaylist

Ben L’Oncle Soul – SevenNationArmy live