No, the Bull Market is Not 8 Years Old

To committed readers of the financial press, it was almost impossible to miss the proclamations that a milestone had been passed: The bull market, as of yesterday, was eight years old. For a sampling of examples see this, this, this, this, this or this.

This formulation is wrong, since it misconstrues the definition of a bull market. Rather than saying that the bull market is celebrating its eighth birthday, what we really are observing is the eighth anniversary of the bear-market lows.

The age of a bull market has important ramifications. Understanding if we are in the second, third, fourth or eighth year of a market cycle is a pretty big deal. The age of a bull isn’t about picayune definitions; nor is it a rationalization for a pricey stock market. Rather, this is an attempt to provide some precision, accuracy and clarity as a counterpoint to lazy market commentary.

With that insufferable preamble out of the way, let’s move on to a different, but intriguing question: How long was the 1982-2000 bull market?

Warning: This is a trick question.

The obvious answer is 18 years — at least that’s the answer I would give. But as you heard throughout your high school math classes, the answer isn’t all that matters — it’s how you got to it. “Show your work” was exhorted on every calculus exam you took. It applies here as well.